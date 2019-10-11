UK's FCA fines TP ICAP unit 15.4 mln pounds

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it had fined a unit of TP ICAP TCAPI.L 15.4 million pounds in relation to an investigation over some trades in 2008-2011, after the watchdog found some former managers failed to act with "due skill, care and diligence".

The FCA had also found that at the time there were inadequate systems and controls in place to deal with the risk of improper broker conduct, the company said in a separate statement.

