UK's Ergomed agrees for 703 million pound buyout deal with Permira

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British biopharmaceutical services firm Ergomed ERGO.L said on Monday it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Permira funds for about 703.1 million pounds ($886.40 million), or 1,350 pence per share in cash.

($1 = 0.7932 pounds)

