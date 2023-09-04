News & Insights

UK's Ergomed agrees for 703 million pound buyout deal with Permira

September 04, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British biopharmaceutical services firm Ergomed ERGO.L said on Monday it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Permira funds for about 703.1 million pounds ($886.40 million), or 1,350 pence per share in cash.

($1 = 0.7932 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

