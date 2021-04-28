UK's Equiniti gets sweetened takeover bid from U.S. buyout firm Siris

April 28 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group EQN.L said on Wednesday it received a revised offer from U.S. private equity investor Siris Capital Group to acquire the British outsourcer for about 661 million pounds ($917 million) in cash.

Siris revised its bid to 180 pence per share following discussions, London-listed Equiniti said. In early April, Siris submitted a non-binding proposal for 170 pence per share.

Rothschild & Co and Citi are acting as Equiniti's advisers

($1 = 0.7210 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

