UK's energy regulator shifts to quarterly price cap review

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it would review a price cap on consumer bills every quarter rather than twice a year, and warned that customers face a challenging winter ahead amid volatility in the global energy market.

