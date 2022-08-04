UK's energy regulator shifts to quarterly price cap review

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it would review a price cap on consumer bills every quarter rather than twice a year, and warned that customers face a challenging winter ahead amid volatility in the global energy market.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.