UK's energy regulator proposes package to boost grid capacity

June 29 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem proposed a package of 20.9 billion pounds ($25.48 billion) on Wednesday, including 2.7 billion pounds of upfront funding, unveiling an initial five-year vision for building sustainable and affordable regional energy grids.

Ofgem said most customers could see a small drop in costs related to network charges as it laid out the 2023-2028 plan.

($1 = 0.8204 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

