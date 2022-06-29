UK's energy regulator proposes package to boost grid capacity

British energy regulator Ofgem proposed a package of 20.9 billion pounds ($25.48 billion) on Wednesday, including 2.7 billion pounds of upfront funding, unveiling an initial five-year vision for building sustainable and affordable regional energy grids.

Ofgem said most customers could see a small drop in costs related to network charges as it laid out the 2023-2028 plan.

($1 = 0.8204 pounds)

