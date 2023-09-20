News & Insights

UK's Elementis to not pursue immediate sale despite call from top shareholder

September 20, 2023 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by Sinead Cruise, Radhika Anilkumar, Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Elementis said on Wednesday it does not consider an immediate sale of the chemicals group to be in the best interest of its investors, hours after one of its largest shareholders called for a sale of the company.

"Our board does not believe that Franklin's request to initiate an immediate sale of the company is currently in the best interests of its shareholders given the substantial value still be to be realised," Elementis said in a statement.

Franklin Mutual Advisers, which has held shares in Elementis on behalf of clients since December 2020, said in letter that the company's "stagnant" share price is "unacceptable" to shareholders and recent "value destructive acquisitions" had undermined confidence in management's ability to drive growth.

The company also said it continues to make progress towards its medium term goal of 17% adjusted operating margin and its target of below 1.5 times net debt and core profit.

However, Franklin said that Elementis "is not of a sufficient size to accomplish its targets," the letter, signed by portfolio managers Steve Raineri and Chris Meeker, said.

Shares in Elementis were trading up over 11% to 125 pence at 1130 GMT.

