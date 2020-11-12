UK's Elementis rejects Minerals Technologies all-cash $819 mln offer

US Markets
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Elementis ELM.L has rejected Minerals Technologies Inc's MTX.N all-cash buyout offer that values the specialty chemicals firm at 621.5 million pounds ($819 million), the New York-based company said on Thursday.

Shares in Elementis rose 3.4% to 101.3 pence, below the 107 pence per share offer.

Mineral Technologies, which approached Elementis earlier in the month, said it was currently considering its position on a possible proposal for the British firm.

The offer represented a premium of 31% to Elementis' closing share price of 81.70 pence on Nov. 4.

Elementis has 580.8 million shares in issue, according to its website.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7588 pounds)

