UK's Elementis gets over 1 bln stg takeover bid from U.S.-based Innospec - Sky

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

April 19 (Reuters) - British chemical company Elementis Plc ELM.L has got a fresh takeover bid from U.S.-based Innospec Inc IOSP.O that values it at over 1 billion pounds, Sky News reported on Monday.

Nasdaq-listed Innospec has approached its smaller UK peer for a cash-and-stock takeover deal, the report said.

The companies would come under pressure to confirm the deal in stock market announcements on Tuesday, it added.

Neither Elementis nor Innospec immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

