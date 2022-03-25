UK's Elementis explores sale of chromium unit - Bloomberg News

March 25 (Reuters) - British chemicals group Elementis ELM.L is considering options for its chromium unit, including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from the potential sale could help the London-listed company invest in its coatings and personal care businesses, the report said.

No final decision has been made and Elementis could also opt to keep the business, according to the report.

Elementis declined to comment on the report.

Last year, U.S.-based chemicals firm Innospec Inc IOSP.O called off a possible offer for Elementis after its 160 pence-per-share bid was rejected.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.