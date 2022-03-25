US Markets
IOSP

UK's Elementis explores sale of chromium unit - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British chemicals group Elementis is considering options for its chromium unit, including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

March 25 (Reuters) - British chemicals group Elementis ELM.L is considering options for its chromium unit, including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from the potential sale could help the London-listed company invest in its coatings and personal care businesses, the report said.

No final decision has been made and Elementis could also opt to keep the business, according to the report.

Elementis declined to comment on the report.

Last year, U.S.-based chemicals firm Innospec Inc IOSP.O called off a possible offer for Elementis after its 160 pence-per-share bid was rejected.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IOSP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular