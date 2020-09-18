UK's easyJet names TUI executive as finance chief

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L on Friday named TUI Group's TUIGn.DE Kenton Jarvis as its chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Findlay.

Kenton is currently CEO of aviation, and business improvement director, markets, at travel group TUI. He does not yet have a start date at easyJet.

In May easyJet announced that Findlay, CFO since 2015, would leave the company next year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.