Commodities
EZJ

UK's easyJet names TUI executive as finance chief

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

British low cost airline easyJet on Friday named TUI Group's Kenton Jarvis as its chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Findlay.

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L on Friday named TUI Group's TUIGn.DE Kenton Jarvis as its chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Findlay.

Kenton is currently CEO of aviation, and business improvement director, markets, at travel group TUI. He does not yet have a start date at easyJet.

In May easyJet announced that Findlay, CFO since 2015, would leave the company next year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular