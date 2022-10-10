Banking

UK's DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations

Oct 10 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Monday forecast annual overall performance would be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and effective cost cutting measures.

DS Smith, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, said it expects adjusted operating profit of at least 400 million pounds ($443 million), for the half year to Oct. 31.

It earned 276 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9030 pounds)

