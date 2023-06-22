UK's DS Smith says current trading in line with expectations

June 22 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Thursday said box volumes remained lower than normal while trading was in line with expectations so far this year.

The company said profit before tax rose 75% to 661 million pounds ($843.11 million) for the year ended April 30 on a reported basis.

($1 = 0.7840 pounds)

