UK's DS Smith says current trading in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DS Smith

June 22, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

June 22 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Thursday said box volumes remained lower than normal while trading was in line with expectations so far this year.

The company said profit before tax rose 75% to 661 million pounds ($843.11 million) for the year ended April 30 on a reported basis.

($1 = 0.7840 pounds)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
