Banking
AMZN

UK's DS Smith raises dividend, upbeat on annual performance

Credit: REUTERS/DS Smith

December 08, 2022 — 02:44 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi and Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - DS Smith on Thursday raised its interim dividend by 25% and forecast a stronger-than-expected annual performance, after the British cardboard maker posted an increase in its first-half profit due to higher box prices and tight cost controls.

The packaging giant, which supplies packaging to clients including the likes of Amazon AMZN.O and Unilever ULVR.L, reported a 51% jump in adjusted operating profit from continuing operations at 418 million pounds ($509.8 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

The profit surge comes despite box volumes declining 3% in the first-half, hit by a weaker-than-expected industrial sector and economic challenges — particularly in the UK and Germany, the company said.

"The macro-economic outlook for the rest of the financial year remains challenging," Chief Executive Officer Miles Roberts said in a statement.

The company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, had expected half-year adjusted operating profit of at least 400 million pounds. It had earned 276 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8199 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.