UK's Drax names Andrea Bertone as chair-designate

August 24, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax Group DRX.L said on Thursday Andrea Bertone has been appointed as chair-designate, replacing Philip Cox, who will step down as chairman on Dec. 31.

"The appointment (of Bertone) is in anticipation of the conclusion of Philip Cox's successful nine-year tenure as a non-executive director," the company said in a statement.

Bertone, the former president of Duke Energy Corp's DUK.N international division, will assume the position on Jan. 1, 2024, according to Drax.

