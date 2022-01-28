UK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

The findings of a British government investigation into Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns has not yet been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, a junior minister said on Friday.

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The findings of a British government investigation into Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns has not yet been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, a junior minister said on Friday.

"I spoke to someone in Downing Street about half an hour a go and they certainly didn't indicate that it had been received," Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp told Sky News.

"I've certainly got no information as of right now that it's been received."

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters