UK's Domino's scraps dividend, sees hike in delivery demand

March 27 (Reuters) - The UK operator of Domino's Pizza has suspended dividend payments as it seeks to shore up finances during the coronavirus crisis, but extra demand for deliveries is so far more than outweighing the halt in in-store business, the company said on Friday.

Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, said it has financial headroom of nearly 100 million pounds ($122.18 million). (https://reut.rs/3bsvvM9)

($1 = 0.8185 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

