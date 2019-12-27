UK's Domino's says CFO dies in accident

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Domino's Pizza Group said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer David Bauernfeind had died in an accident.

"Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family," the British company said in a brief statement, without disclosing any further details.

