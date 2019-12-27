UK's Domino's says CFO dies in accident

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer David Bauernfeind had died in an accident.

"Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family," the British company said in a brief statement, without disclosing any further details.

