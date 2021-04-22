US Markets

UK's Domino's sales rises on increased pizza deliveries

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Domino's Pizza Group on Thursday reported higher first-quarter sales as repeated coronavirus-led lockdowns pushed up pizza delivery orders.

The company, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, said system sales in UK & Ireland were up 18.7% at 371.3 million pounds ($517 million) in the 13 weeks ended March 28, 2021.

