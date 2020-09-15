UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs

Adds CEO comment, background

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L said on Tuesday it was looking to hire pizza chefs and delivery drivers as part of its move to create 5,000 jobs in the UK, while gearing up for the busiest time of the year.

Britain's largest pizza delivery chain also said it was launching over 1,000 work placements for young people as part of a government scheme to boost employment in a COVID-19 hit economy.

These new roles are on top of the 6,000 jobs the company has created since the start of the pandemic, Domino's said.

"Together, these over 6,000 new roles will help Domino's continue to safely serve our local communities as we head towards the busy festive period," Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul said.

The lockdown led to more Britons ordering in, but Domino's had to re-think operations, rationalise its menu, close restaurants during restocking and implement contact-free, hygienic deliveries, it said last month.

At a time when companies including high-street retailers, hotels and airlines have laid off tens of thousands of workers to cut costs, some sectors like UK supermarkets have had to take on additional staff to deal with more demand for deliveries and groceries at home.

Britain's largest supermarket Tesco TSCO.L said last month it would create an additional 16,000 permanent jobs, while discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl said they would create an additional 1,200 and 1,000 jobs respectively this year.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.