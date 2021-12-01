UK's Domino's Pizza says Vice Chairman Colin Halpern to step down next year

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L said on Wednesday its non-executive vice-chairman, Colin Halpern, will step down from the board next year, nearly three decades after bringing Domino's to the UK and Ireland when he bought the master franchise.

The company said Halpern will step down at the annual general meeting in 2022 as he seeks to focus on his business interests in the United States.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

