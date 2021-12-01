UK's Domino's Pizza says Vice Chairman Colin Halpern to step down next year

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Britain's Domino's Pizza Group said on Wednesday its non-executive vice-chairman, Colin Halpern, will step down from the board next year, nearly three decades after bringing Domino's to the UK and Ireland when he bought the master franchise.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L said on Wednesday its non-executive vice-chairman, Colin Halpern, will step down from the board next year, nearly three decades after bringing Domino's to the UK and Ireland when he bought the master franchise.

The company said Halpern will step down at the annual general meeting in 2022 as he seeks to focus on his business interests in the United States.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters