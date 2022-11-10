US Markets

UK's Domino's Pizza sales fall as higher taxes hit demand

November 10, 2022 — 03:52 am EST

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L said on Thursday third-quarter sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell, as demand took a hit from higher taxes and fewer people ordered in amid a lack of big-ticket events.

However, excluding VAT rates, like-for-like sales rose 2.4%, while overall sales were still above pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.8787 pounds)

