UK's Domino's Pizza sales fall as higher taxes hit demand

Add details on sales, buyback

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L said on Thursday third-quarter sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell, as demand took a hit from higher taxes and fewer people ordered in amid a lack of big-ticket events.

However, excluding VAT rates, like-for-like sales rose 2.4%, while overall sales were still above pre-pandemic levels.

($1 = 0.8787 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.