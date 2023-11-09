News & Insights

US Markets

UK's Domino's Pizza reports higher sales despite delivery slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

November 09, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3, context in paragraph 4, details on results in paragraph 5

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Thursday reported higher sales in the third quarter, underpinned by new store openings, even as the British firm witnessed a drop in its total orders due to lacklustre demand for home deliveries.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, said its total orders swung to growth in the fourth quarter, prompting it to reiterate its underlying core profit outlook for the year.

"As we look into the next year, we see inflation stabilising and our focus will be on continued customer and order growth, as well as franchisee profitability," CEO Andrew Rennie said in a statement.

Price hikes in products and resilient customer spending have helped the group during an uncertain economic environment even as cash-strapped customers held back spending on delivery fees.

Dominos Pizza Group, which owns, operates and franchises Domino's stores in the UK and Ireland, said its like-for-like system sales were up 3.7%, while total orders were down 1.2% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.