UK's Domino's Pizza reports higher sales despite delivery slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

November 09, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Thursday reported higher sales in the third quarter, even though the British firm witnessed a drop in total orders due to softer demand for deliveries.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, said orders returned to growth in the fourth quarter as deliveries improved.

