US Markets

UK's Domino's Pizza Q3 sales fall on lower demand

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 10, 2022 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L said sales across its stores in the UK and Ireland fell about 8% in the third quarter, hurt by fewer people ordering in and a lack of big-ticket sport event such as the Men's Euro football tournament.

However the company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, reiterated its full-year core profit expectation of 125 million pounds to 135 million pounds ($142.3 million to $153.6 million) on Thursday, as sales picked up in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8787 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.