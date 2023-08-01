UK's Domino's Pizza Group raises annual profit forecast range

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L raised its annual profit forecast range on Tuesday, helped by higher orders and sales in the first half of the year.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, said it now expects an underlying core profit of about 132 million pounds - 138 million pounds ($169.29 million - $176.99 million) for the year.

It had earlier expected it to be within market expectations of 137.6 million pounds, excluding about 9 million pounds from investments in two new cloud-based IT systems.

($1 = 0.7797 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

