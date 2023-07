July 13 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Thursday said Andrew Rennie will take over as its new chief executive from Aug. 7, succeeding Elias Diaz Sese, who has been serving as the firm's interim chief since October 2022.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

