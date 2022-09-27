UK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Sese as interim CEO

Removes extraneous word from headline

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britian's Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Tuesday appointed Elias Diaz Sese as its new chief executive officer on an interim basis.

Sese will succeed Dominic Paul and will takeover the role on Oct. 10.

