UK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Just Eat's Jamieson as CFO

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

British franchisee of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Group on Monday appointed Edward Jamieson, an executive at food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway, as its new finance chief.

Jamieson, currently the regional finance director UK and Ireland at Just Eat, will join Domino's in October and take over from interim CFO David Surdeau.

