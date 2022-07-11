UK's Domino's Pizza Group appoints Just Eat's Jamieson as CFO

July 11 (Reuters) - British franchisee of pizza chain Domino's Pizza Group on Monday appointed Edward Jamieson, an executive at food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS, as its new finance chief.

Jamieson, currently the regional finance director UK and Ireland at Just Eat, will join Domino's in October and take over from interim CFO David Surdeau.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

