UK's Domino's expects higher marketing spend in second half

Domino's Pizza Group Plc reported a 5.6% fall in first-half system sales on Tuesday and said it expected marketing spend in the second half of the year to be "significantly" higher than the first six months.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, reported system sales of 710.5 million pounds ($869.01 million) for the 26 weeks ended June 26, compared with 752.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8176 pounds)

