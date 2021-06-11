UK's Domino's CFO to move to Fuller, Smith & Turner by year-end

June 11 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group's DOM.L Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith will leave the company to join premium pubs and hotels firm Fuller, Smith & Turner FSTA.L as its finance director, the two companies said in separate statements on Friday.

Smith is expected to join by Dec. 1, 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

