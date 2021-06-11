UK's Domino's CFO to move to Fuller, Smith & Turner by year-end

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL BOYCE

Domino's Pizza Group's Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith will leave the company to join premium pubs and hotels firm Fuller, Smith & Turner as its finance director, the two companies said in separate statements on Friday.

June 11 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group's DOM.L Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith will leave the company to join premium pubs and hotels firm Fuller, Smith & Turner FSTA.L as its finance director, the two companies said in separate statements on Friday.

Smith is expected to join by Dec. 1, 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSTA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters