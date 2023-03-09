UK's Domino posts fall in annual profit, shares slip

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

March 09, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L reported a drop in full-year profit on Thursday, due to higher costs and investments in cloud-based technology platforms, sending its shares down 6%.

The group said its underlying core profit was 130.1 million pounds ($154.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 25, compared with 136.4 million pounds in the previous year. ($1 = 0.8426 pounds)

