UK's Domino posts fall in annual profit, shares slip

March 9 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L reported a drop in full-year profit on Thursday, due to higher costs and investments in cloud-based technology platforms, sending its shares down 6%.

The group said its underlying core profit was 130.1 million pounds ($154.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 25, compared with 136.4 million pounds in the previous year. ($1 = 0.8426 pounds)

