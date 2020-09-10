UK's Dixons Carphone mobile phone sales slump

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone Plc DC.L reported lower mobile phone sales in 17 weeks to Aug. 29 on Thursday and said it was in early stages of exploring the listing of a minority stake of its Nordics business next year.

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK, said total revenue from its UK & Ireland mobile phone division fell 56% during the reported period.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

