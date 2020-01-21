UK's Dixons Carphone helped by demand for TVs, gaming and smart tech

Demand for TVs, gaming sets and smart technology helped British retailer Dixons Carphone to report flat underlying revenue over the tough Christmas period, keeping it on track to meet its financial targets.
