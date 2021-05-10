UK's Dignity posts 35% jump in profit on demand for funeral services

May 10 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc DTY.L reported a 35% jump in first-quarter profit due to a rise in demand for funeral services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and 46 crematoria in Britain, reported an underlying operating profit of 26.1 million pounds ($36.68 million) for the 13-weeks to March 26.

($1 = 0.7115 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

