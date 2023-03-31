UK's Dignity flags cash concerns after 68% slump in annual profit

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Friday it continued to be in "significant need" for capital after the funeral services provider posted a 68% slump in annual operating profit, hurt by lower prices and cost pressures.

The company, which in January agreed to a 281 million pound ($348 million) takeover by a consortium backed by investment firms SPWOne V Ltd, Castelnau Group CGL.L, and Phoenix Asset Management Partners, said underlying operating profit was 17.9 million pounds for the 52-week period ended Dec. 30.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

