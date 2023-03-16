UK's DFS Furniture posts lower profit due to high costs

March 16 (Reuters) - British furniture retailer DFS DFSD.L reported a 16.2% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, due to rising costs amid a weak market environment, particularly in the first quarter.

The company, which sells home furnishing like sofas, tables and beds, said its underlying profit before tax was fell to 7.1 million pounds ($8.6 million) from 23.3 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

