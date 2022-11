Nov 16 (Reuters) - British food delivery company Deliveroo PlcROO.L said on Wednesday it had decided to end its operations in Australia, and the unit has been placed into voluntary administration.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

