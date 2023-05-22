UK's Dechra slumps after profit warning

Updates shares in paragraph 2, adds background on EQT offer in paragraph 2, 5 and 6, details on trading in paragraph 3 and 4

May 22 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L expects profit for the year to be below its prior forecast, amid a volatile environment and ongoing de-stocking by its wholesalers, the British veterinary pharmaceuticals maker said on Monday.

Dechra, which is in talks with private equity group EQT for a possible 4.63 billion pounds ($5.84 billion) all-cash deal, fell 8.6% in early trade.

The impact from de-stocking in the United States had been longer than expected and had a material impact on the third quarter, the company said in a trading statement, but added that there were signs that it was re-bounding.

Shares in British company have fallen almost 8% since EQT's proposal of 4,070 pence per share was made public on April 13.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

