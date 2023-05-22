News & Insights

UK's Dechra down after profit warning

May 22, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L said on Monday it expected profit for the year to be below its prior forecast, amid a volatile environment and ongoing de-stocking by its wholesalers.

Shares in the company were down 5.4% at 3,446 pence in early trade.

