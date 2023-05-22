UK's Dechra down after profit warning

May 22 (Reuters) - Veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L said on Monday it expected profit for the year to be below its prior forecast, amid a volatile environment and ongoing de-stocking by its wholesalers.

Shares in the company were down 5.4% at 3,446 pence in early trade.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

