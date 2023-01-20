World Markets

UK's De La Rue suspends Kenya operations; flags 'implicated' India activities

January 20, 2023 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L said on Friday it had suspended its note-printing operations in Kenya and had learnt that activities by the group in India prior to 2016 have been implicated in a probe by a top Indian investigation agency.

De La Rue said it did not expect any new orders from the African country's central bank for the next 12 months due to low market demand, but that its joint venture with the Kenyan government, through which its operations in the country are conducted, remain active.

The British group also said it was aware from "publicly-available sources" that India's Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the conduct of Arvind Mayaram, the former Indian finance secretary, but said it has not received any official direct communication from the agency.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru, Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.