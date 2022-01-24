UK's De La Rue says profit to fall short of market view on COVID woes

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

British banknote printer De La Rue on Monday warned of annual profit coming below market expectations on lower output because of increased employee absences at its manufacturing facilities globally due to coronavirus infections.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L on Monday warned of annual profit coming below market expectations on lower output because of increased employee absences at its manufacturing facilities globally due to coronavirus infections.

The company said other challenges such the chip crisis and supply chain cost inflation were also delaying its turnaround plan. It forecast adjusted operating profit for the year to be in the range of 36 million to 40 million pounds ($54.14 million) versus market expectations of 45 million to 47 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7388 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More