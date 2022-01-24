UK's De La Rue says profit to fall short of market view on COVID woes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L on Monday warned of annual profit coming below market expectations on lower output because of increased employee absences at its manufacturing facilities globally due to coronavirus infections.

The company said other challenges such the chip crisis and supply chain cost inflation were also delaying its turnaround plan. It forecast adjusted operating profit for the year to be in the range of 36 million to 40 million pounds ($54.14 million) versus market expectations of 45 million to 47 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7388 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

