News & Insights

UK's De La Rue retains annual profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

June 29, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - De La Rue DLAR.L on Thursday retained its forecast for annual adjusted profit to be in the low 20 million pound ($25.26 million) range, and said there was no 'material uncertainty' in the banknote printer's ability to continue as a going concern.

"Following a significant downturn in currency demand over the past 18 months, we have witnessed encouraging signs of recovery with strong bid activity, a positive win rate, and the significant majority of FY24 banknote print volume already contracted," Chief Executive Officer Clive Vacher said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7919 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.