UK's De La Rue Plc expects profit below market expectations

April 12 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue Plc DLAR.L said on Wednesday it expects full-year profit to be below market expectations as demand for banknotes were at it lowest levels in over 20 years.

The company said it expects 2023 adjusted operating profit to be a mid-single digit percentage below market expectations and that it was uncertain about its outlook for 2024.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

