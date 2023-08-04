News & Insights

UK's De La Rue appoints Dean Moore as interim finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

August 04, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on Moore and the company in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L said on Friday it had appointed Dean Moore as its interim finance chief, effective immediately.

Moore will replace Charles Andrews, who has been serving in the role on an interim basis since April after CFO Rob Harding stepped down in January to join PayPoint PAYP.L.

Moore, 65, was appointed as a non-executive director of De La Rue in June, and has served as the finance chief of funeral services firm Dignity and theatre operator Cineworld previously.

De La Rue, which designs paper and polymer banknotes for government and central banks across the world, had signalled in June signs of recovery in currency demand and continued strength in its authentication business especially towards the second half of the year and reiterated its annual profit outlook.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.