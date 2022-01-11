UK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace DARK.L raised its full-year outlook for revenue guidance and earnings margin on Tuesday following strong customer growth and retention in the first half of the year.

The group which listed in April last year said it now expected its 2022 annual recurring revenue to rise by between 37 and 38.5%, up from previous guidance of 34 to 36%. It sees its earnings margin at between 3 to 6%, from previous guidance of 2 to 5%.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.