UK's Daily Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus financial hit

The publishers of Britain's Daily Mail and Daily Mirror newspapers both flagged expected financial hits from the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, saying advertising and other revenues would be weakened.

Daily Mail and General Trust DMGOa.L suspended its full-year outlook as it pointed to likely damage to its events business and said 2020 performance would be worse than its existing forecasts.

Mirror-owner Reach RCH.L said it would only seek to give guidance for the year in May.

