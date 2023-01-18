UK's Currys keeps profit guidance despite deteriorating Nordics business

Adds details

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.Lon Wednesday reported a further deterioration in trading at its Nordics business over the Christmas period but kept its recently downgraded financial guidance for its full year.

The group said like-for-like revenue in its UK & Ireland business fell 5% in the ten weeks to Jan. 7 year-on-year but achieved better than forecast profits through gross margin increases and cost savings.

It said sales were strong in domestic appliances and mobile, offset by weaker consumer electronics and computing.

In Currys' international business like-for-like revenue fell 7%, with declines in all categories except small appliances.

It said international profits were below forecast, reflecting a 10% sales decline in the Nordics business and continued pressure on gross margin.

The group said on Wednesday it still expected to deliver 2022-23 adjusted profit before tax of 100-125 million pounds ($123-$154 million), down from 186 million pounds made in 2021-22.

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

