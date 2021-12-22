UK's Croda to sell most of its industrial chemicals unit to Cargill

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals group Croda International CDRA.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell most of its industrial chemicals businesses to food processing firm Cargill Inc CARG.UL for 915 million euros ($1 billion).

($1 = 0.8877 euros)

