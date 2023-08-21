News & Insights

UK's Crest Nicholson cuts FY profit view amid tough trading conditions

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

August 21, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on trading in paragraphs 2 and 3

Aug 21 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L on Monday lowered its annual profit expectations in the wake of challenging trading conditions as high interest rates and sticky inflation drove homebuyers away.

The FTSE midcap housebuilder said transaction levels across the industry weakened further, particularly in recent weeks, as mortgage borrowing turned more expensive.

"The group does not therefore expect to see a material improvement in trading conditions before its year end at 31 October 2023," it said.

The company now expects full year adjusted profit before tax to be around 50 million pounds ($63.7 million), down from 73.7 million pounds guided earlier.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.