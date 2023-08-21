UK's Crest Nicholson cuts FY profit view amid tough trading conditions

Adds details on trading in paragraphs 2 and 3

Aug 21 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L on Monday lowered its annual profit expectations in the wake of challenging trading conditions as high interest rates and sticky inflation drove homebuyers away.

The FTSE midcap housebuilder said transaction levels across the industry weakened further, particularly in recent weeks, as mortgage borrowing turned more expensive.

"The group does not therefore expect to see a material improvement in trading conditions before its year end at 31 October 2023," it said.

The company now expects full year adjusted profit before tax to be around 50 million pounds ($63.7 million), down from 73.7 million pounds guided earlier.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

