UK's Countrywide in talks with LSL Property for possible merger

British real estate agent Countrywide on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with larger rival LSL Property Services for a possible all-share merger, after months of blaming Brexit for market weakness.

Sky News had first reported the deal talks on Sunday and said the estate agents were plotting a 500 million pounds ($648.2 million) merger. LSL also confirmed the talks separately.

Shares in Countrywide, down 1.39% so far this year, closed at 340.2 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 110.7 million pounds ($143.5 million), while LSL was valued at 352.7 million pounds.

Under British takeover rules, LSL is required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Countrywide by March 23 or walk away.

Countrywide, which also competes with Foxtons FOXT.L, has been trying to recover from a botched 2015 restructuring that led to four profit warnings and a deeply discounted share issue. Britain's cooling real estate market had compounded its problems.

The long-bullish market has been sluggish since the Brexit vote in 2016, but house prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly three years last month, adding to signs of a rebound in consumer sentiment since December's election lifted some Brexit uncertainty.

The sector has also seen a pick up in deal activity since late last year, with Vistry VTYV.L buying Galliford Try's GFRD.L residential units and mall operator Hammerson HMSO.L exiting its out-of-town retail locations by selling seven of them to private equity Orion.

Countrywide, which is due to report its full-year results next week, said talks with LSL were ongoing.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

